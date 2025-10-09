What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Terhune, Linda M. (Linda Perry)

October 9, 2025
GENEVA: Linda M. Terhune (Linda Perry), 77, of Geneva, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Born in Lyons, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Ida (Blaisdell) Terhune.

Linda had a gift for caring deeply. She lived her life in service to others with great love. As a teacher, she devoted her career to helping children discover their strengths and believe in themselves. But her teaching went far beyond the classroom. She was a teacher to everyone who knew her, offering patience, wisdom, encouragement, and a listening ear whenever it was needed.

Linda’s kindness showed in everything she did, from her thoughtful handmade gifts to the way she made everyone feel welcome and valued. She loved crocheting, crafting, and bird watching, but her greatest joy came from her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

She was predeceased by her half-brother, Don Paynter of Horseheads, NY, and half-sister, Kay Howard of Tennessee.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Soprano of Cortland and Heather (John) Terhune-Wasisang of Palmyra; brothers, Robert (Carol) Terhune of Palmyra, Harold Terhune of Wellsville, Earl (Jackie) Terhune of Virginia, and Norman (Darlene) Terhune of North Rose; sister, Christine (Michael) Galek of Wolcott; grandchildren, Jaelynn Terhune, Jazlynn Terhune-Wasisang, and Allen Soprano; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Linda’s gentle heart, generous spirit, and lifelong example of love and service will continue to inspire all who were lucky enough to know her. Calling hours will be Monday, October 13, 4:00-7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, funeral will be held Tuesday, October 14, 11:00 am at the funeral home, burial to follow at Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with service expenses may be made in Linda’s memory through the family. www.catoredcreek.com

