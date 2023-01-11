Powered by Dark Sky
January 11, 2023
Terry, Laura Porter

by WayneTimes.com
January 11, 2023

SAVANNAH/LADY LAKE VILLAGE, FLORIDA: Passed away at age 99 peacefully on November 10, 2022.

Laura was born in Fairport, New York and worked at Kodak as well as GE for many years.

Laura was married to Mason Porter and  had three children. Following his death, Laura married Glenn Terry, a retired Fire Chief. Laura and Glenn were happily married for 22 years. They enjoyed their time at the family of God church in Savannah as well as lady Lake UMC in Lady Lake, Florida. Laura and Glenn enjoyed their retirement years travelling throughout the country, while making their home in Florida.

Glenn, who was Laura’s sole care giver along with his paramedic friends such as Jim Lee, took boundless joy kin providing Laura with the best care. Glenn will miss his beloved wife and best friend and will remain grateful for the happy years they had together.

Their marriage was best described by a dear friend who wrote, “I will always remember you holding hands as you left church. Your love for each other was beautiful.”

