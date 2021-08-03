Terry, Raymond Anthony

WOLCOTT: Age 50, passed away July 30, 2021 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Terry. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Patricia (Hart); daughter, Cheyenne Terry; mother, Rosanne Terry; sister, Leanne Terry Obine (Douglas Lockwood); cousin and best friend, Joanne Terry; nephews, Zachary Terry, Nikos Soklaropoulos, James Obine (Cassidy Cline) and Zavier Grosz; niece, Katerina Soklaropoulos (Sean Indelicato); great nieces, Ellie Marie and Athena Rose; several, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held 2:00pm-6:00pm Sunday, September 12th, 2021 at Captain Jack’s, 8505 Greig St., Sodus Point, NY 14555. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Cheyenne’s college fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.co