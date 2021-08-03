Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 3rd 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Terry, Raymond Anthony

by WayneTimes.com
August 3, 2021

 WOLCOTT: Age 50, passed away July 30, 2021 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Terry. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Patricia (Hart); daughter, Cheyenne Terry; mother, Rosanne Terry; sister, Leanne Terry Obine (Douglas Lockwood); cousin and best friend, Joanne Terry; nephews, Zachary Terry, Nikos Soklaropoulos, James Obine (Cassidy Cline) and Zavier Grosz; niece, Katerina Soklaropoulos (Sean Indelicato); great nieces, Ellie Marie and Athena Rose; several, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held 2:00pm-6:00pm Sunday, September 12th, 2021 at Captain Jack’s, 8505 Greig St., Sodus Point, NY 14555. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Cheyenne’s college fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.co

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Terry, Raymond Anthony

 WOLCOTT: Age 50, passed away July 30, 2021 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Terry. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Patricia (Hart); daughter, Cheyenne Terry; mother, Rosanne Terry; sister, Leanne Terry Obine (Douglas Lockwood); cousin and best friend, Joanne Terry; nephews, Zachary […]

Read More
Williams Jr., Lewis George

SAVANNAH, NY/CANANDAIGUA NY: Lewis passed away on Jan 10th 2020, a Memorial/Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Congregational Church in Savannah NY at 11AM.  Please be prepared to wear a mask.

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square