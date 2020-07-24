Terry, Raymond H.

LYONS: Age 87, passed away July 21, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Raymond was a retired forklift operator for the Genesee Brewing Co in Rochester, NY, where he worked for 28 years.He was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Gertrude; along with his 3 sisters and 3 brothers. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosanne of 53 years; daughter Leanne (Douglas) Obine; son, Raymond A (Patricia) Terry; sisters, Lucille Premo and Shirley Wood; 2 grandsons, James (Cassidy) Obine and Nikos Soklaropoulos; 2 granddaughters, Katerina (Sean) Soklaropoulos and Cheyenne Terry; 2 great-granddaughters, Ellie Marie and Athena; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a memorial service held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at WWW.HSNORTON.COM