Terwilliger, Joyce A.

RED CREEK: Joyce A. Terwilliger, 81, of Red Creek, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital. She was born in Auburn, daughter of the late Lloyd and Mildred (Saunders) Houghtaling. Prior to retirement she was employed as an assistant supervisor at Ultra Life Batteries. She was active in the Red Creek Community Center as a volunteer, a member of the Red Creek Westbury United Methodist Church, a member of the Sterling Seniors and a past member of the Red Creek Fire Department Auxiliary. She loved reading, puzzles, tending to her flower gardens and spending time with her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Terwilliger; grandsons, Michael Terwilliger, and Timothy Drake; son-in-law, Beck Beckwith,

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Howard) Drake of Red Creek, Vickie Beckwith of New Mexico; sons, Timothy (Tracy O’Dell) Perry of Red Creek and Ric (Stacy) Terwilliger of North Carolina; brother, Robert (Gail) Houghtaling of Walworth; grandchildren, Nathan (Brittany) Drake, Dakota Drake, Brett Drake, Rob (Christina) Terwilliger, and Allie Spence Terwilliger, as well as cousins and nieces.

A memorial service will take place at the Red Creek Westbury United Methodist Church on October 28, 2023, with Calling hours at 11:00 am, Memorial service at 1:00 pm, and a graveside service to follow at Southside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Joyce’s name they may do so to the Red Creek United Methodist Church, 6827 Church St., PO Box 186, Red Creek, NY 13143, the Lakeshore Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590, or the Red Creek Fire Department, 7024 Main St., Red Creek, NY 13143. Arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek.