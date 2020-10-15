Tette, Mary Ellen “Mel” (DeSoto)

AUBURN/WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Lord and Savior on October 14, 2020 at age 61. Predeceased by her mother: Elizabeth Bolton DeSoto; brother: Stephen B. DeSoto. Mel was best known for her love of horses; she adored caring for, riding, and showing off her horses to the world. She had an eye for beauty, and she was exceptional at drawing it out of everything and everyone. She could make anything grow with her “green thumb”, including the people she touched, and her humor could lighten a room ten-fold. Her wit, grit, and wisdom will certainly be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Survived by her loving children: Nicole (Frank Pike), Sarah (Lisa), Phillip (Abby), and Matthew (Monica) Tette; adored grandchildren: Michael (Brittany) Tette, Diana Barci, Dominic Rodriguez, Makayla and Austin Pike, Alexis Tette, Ryan and Paige Tette; great-grandchildren: Asher and Skye; father: Jack DeSoto; sister: Kathy (Brad) Cleveland; uncle: Richard DeSoto; many extended family members and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) October 20, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home: 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. All NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Mel can be directed to: Finger Lakes Dog Protection Agency (FLDPA), Inc., 1261 W. Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com