Thayer, Nancy Jo (Howell) 

SODUS: Nancy Thayer, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at Newark Wayne Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 29, 1950, in Plattsburgh, NY, Nancy was the daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Evelyn (Fezette) Howell. A devoted member of her community, she served as a volunteer EMT for the Town of Sodus and worked in patient registration at Newark Wayne Hospital until her retirement in 2011.

Nancy was a talented sketch artist and avid crafter, known for her crocheting and, more recently, her passion for diamond art. She held a deep love for animals and found joy in their companionship throughout her life.

She is survived by her children: Lynn Thayer, Michelle Bahtees, and Bruce (Jean) Thayer; her brother Gale (Diane) Howell; sisters-in-law Madeline Plummer and Linda Howell; grandchildren Dylan, Zoe, Tiffany, Tyler, and Brandon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind dear friends Barbara Deberger, Barbara Brown, and Gena Mullie.

Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dale B. Thayer, in February 1999.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 29, at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus, 6181 Ridge Road, Sodus. Visitation will take place from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489, or to any local food pantry in Nancy’s memory.