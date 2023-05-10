Thomas, 1st Lt. John B.

NORTH ROSE: Age 23, was taken from us August 1, 1943 while participating in a bombing mission upon an oil refinery complex near Ploiesti, Romania. His remains were positively identified August, 2022.

John was born in North Rose, son of the late Herbert B. and Anna (Lannin) Thomas. He graduated from North Rose Central School in 1938, and was class president. John enrolled in Cornell University’s College of Agriculture in 1939, but left after 2 years to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He graduated from the Air Corp’s Advanced Flying School, Brooks Field, Texas on April 29, 1942. In the Spring of 1943, John became engaged to Helena “Bunny” Emerson.

John is post deceased by brothers Herbert W. (Martha) Thomas and George (Nancy) Thomas – his twin, and sisters Helen (Louis) Lyon and Ruth (Robert) Osborne. John’s extended family includes numerous nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been made by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home,

North Rose, NY. Calling hours at the funeral home will take place Friday, May 19 from 3 – 7 pm. The funeral will be Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 am followed by burial with full military honors at Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the following:

Wounded Warriors Project

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Rose Cemetery Association