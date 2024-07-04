Thomas, Avianna “Micah” Liberty-Mitchell

PENN YAN: Sadly passed away on May 31, 2024 at the age of 13.

Avianna, also known as Micah, was born December 30, 2010 and was a student in Penn Yan and formerly Bath, N.Y.

Avianna loved art and listening to Music. Ava was a smart, creative and unique soul.

Predeceased by father, Mitchell Perry James Thomas in 2010.

Survived by mother, Stephanie Stuart of Penn Yan; paternal grandparents, Mark (PaPa) and Mary (KuKu) Thomas of Williamson; maternal grandparents, Lynn Stuart and Bonnie Hamilton of Bath; sister Mackenzie Thomas of Williamson, N.Y. Also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Special people include Todd, Aunt HoHo, and Adrianna.

Friends and family are invited to gather at the Weldon Funeral Home, 102 E. Main St., Penn Yan on Friday (July 12th) from 12pm-1pm; followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at Bath National Cemetery.