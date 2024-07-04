Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 4th 2024, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Thomas, Avianna “Micah” Liberty-Mitchell

by WayneTimes.com
July 4, 2024

PENN YAN: Sadly passed away on May 31, 2024  at the age of 13.  

Avianna, also known as Micah, was born December 30, 2010 and was a student in Penn Yan and formerly Bath, N.Y.

Avianna loved art and listening to Music.  Ava was a smart, creative and unique soul.

Predeceased by father, Mitchell Perry James Thomas in 2010.

Survived by mother, Stephanie Stuart of Penn Yan; paternal grandparents, Mark (PaPa) and Mary (KuKu) Thomas of Williamson; maternal grandparents, Lynn Stuart and Bonnie Hamilton of Bath; sister Mackenzie Thomas of Williamson, N.Y.  Also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Special people include Todd, Aunt HoHo, and Adrianna.

Friends and family are invited to gather at the Weldon Funeral Home, 102 E. Main St., Penn Yan on Friday (July 12th) from 12pm-1pm; followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at Bath National Cemetery.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Thomas, Avianna “Micah” Liberty-Mitchell

PENN YAN: Sadly passed away on May 31, 2024  at the age of 13.   Avianna, also known as Micah, was born December 30, 2010 and was a student in Penn Yan and formerly Bath, N.Y. Avianna loved art and listening to Music.  Ava was a smart, creative and unique soul. Predeceased by father, Mitchell […]

Read More
Lester, Walter L.

PALMYRA: Lester, Walter L.; died on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at the age of 96. Walt is survived by his daughters Cheryl (John) Nelli, Linda Melling and Jody Fortuna; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Caroline; sons-in-law Jim Fortuna and Mike Melling; sisters Irene Milliman and Ethel Hacket and brothers […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square