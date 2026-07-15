Thomas, Brian A.

March 30, 1969 - July 8, 2026

Sodus: Brian A. Thomas, 57, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at his home.

Brian was born on March 30, 1969 in Sodus, NY, the son of William Sr. and Mary Ann (Freeman) Thomas.

Brian graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1987 and later continued his education at CCBI in Syracuse.

Brian is survived by his daughter, Mya (Clyde) Thomas‑Pope; his sisters, Laura Elaine and Monica Felicia; his brothers William “Greg” (Dorian), Willie Richard (Deidre), Ben Ali (Sandra), Bahati, Cedric, Justin, and Rodney Thomas; his grandchildren, Demariyahna (Mari) and Bryson; and many nieces and nephews, including Ravon, Stephon, Takisha, Javon, Cameron, Trevon, Darius, Ben Ali Jr., Khalid, Tiara, Hakeem, Naseem, Bahati Jr., Aja, and B’Elegance.

He was predeceased by his father, William; his brother, Marcus; his maternal grandparents, F.D. and Lizzie Mae Freeman; his great‑grandmother, Mary Calloway; and his aunt, Maude.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, July 16th, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A Going Home service will be held on Friday, July 17th, at 1:00 PM at the Redeem Bethel Church on Route 104 in Williamson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.