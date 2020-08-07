Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 7th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Thomas, Donna M. (Mincemoyer)

by WayneTimes.com
August 7, 2020

MACEDON: Formerly of Mesa, AZ and Walworth, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 84 years young. Donna is survived by her husband of 59 years James Thomas of Macedon, NY; Daughter Dawn Thomas (Mike Humphrey) of Norwich, NY; son Jeff Thomas (Sherry Thomas) of Marion, NY and daughter Sherry Thomas-Ross (Monty Ross) of Royse City, TX.  Bob Krezmer (Barbara Krezmer). Grandchildren Randi Thomas of Salt Lake City, UT; Dalton Thomas (Emily Thomas) of Romulus, NY; Halle Campbell of Dallas, TX and Kaitlyn Thomas of Norwich, NY.  She was preceded in death by Father John Mincemoyer, Mother Rachel Mincemoyer and sister Margaret Krezmer.Donna pursued her passion in Nursing and graduated from Lycoming State College in PA with a degree as an RN.  She relocated to Rochester, NY and met her husband and they started a family. Donna finished her nursing career with Dr. Norman Loomis in Ontario, NY.  She was an active 4H leader and Morgan horse lover and member of the Morgan Horse Society.  Upon retirement Donna and James traveled the country and visited family and friends. Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and fur babies.  She spoke very highly of her children and their children to all friends and family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE CEREMONY is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Town Park of Williamson, North Lodge, 3773 Eddy Road Williamson, NY at 2:00 pm with reception to follow.   In Lieu of flowers donations to American Heart Association.  We welcome family and friends and will practice social distancing.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Iacona, II, John Michael

ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 54. John was born on April 20, 1966 in Rochester, NY.  He is survived by his wife Kelly; son, Alex; parents Diane (Jack Lawrence) Iacona; father, Mike Iacona; sister, Rene (Chris Galbreath) Davis; niece, Emily Davis; nephew Ricky Davis, several nieces, nephews, extended […]

Read More
Thomas, Donna M. (Mincemoyer)

MACEDON: Formerly of Mesa, AZ and Walworth, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 84 years young. Donna is survived by her husband of 59 years James Thomas of Macedon, NY; Daughter Dawn Thomas (Mike Humphrey) of Norwich, NY; son Jeff Thomas (Sherry Thomas) of Marion, NY and daughter […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square