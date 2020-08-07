Thomas, Donna M. (Mincemoyer)

MACEDON: Formerly of Mesa, AZ and Walworth, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 84 years young. Donna is survived by her husband of 59 years James Thomas of Macedon, NY; Daughter Dawn Thomas (Mike Humphrey) of Norwich, NY; son Jeff Thomas (Sherry Thomas) of Marion, NY and daughter Sherry Thomas-Ross (Monty Ross) of Royse City, TX. Bob Krezmer (Barbara Krezmer). Grandchildren Randi Thomas of Salt Lake City, UT; Dalton Thomas (Emily Thomas) of Romulus, NY; Halle Campbell of Dallas, TX and Kaitlyn Thomas of Norwich, NY. She was preceded in death by Father John Mincemoyer, Mother Rachel Mincemoyer and sister Margaret Krezmer.Donna pursued her passion in Nursing and graduated from Lycoming State College in PA with a degree as an RN. She relocated to Rochester, NY and met her husband and they started a family. Donna finished her nursing career with Dr. Norman Loomis in Ontario, NY. She was an active 4H leader and Morgan horse lover and member of the Morgan Horse Society. Upon retirement Donna and James traveled the country and visited family and friends. Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and fur babies. She spoke very highly of her children and their children to all friends and family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE CEREMONY is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Town Park of Williamson, North Lodge, 3773 Eddy Road Williamson, NY at 2:00 pm with reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers donations to American Heart Association. We welcome family and friends and will practice social distancing.