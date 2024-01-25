Thomas, John Grant

ROMULUS: John Grant Thomas, 75, passed away on Tues. (Jan. 23, 2024), at Geneva General Hospital. In honoring his wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A private family gathering will be held at their convenience.

Contributions may be directed to Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, P.O. Box 247 Geneva, NY 14456, or the Edith B. Ford Library, 7169 Main St. Ovid, NY 14521.

John was born on July 11, 1948, in Rochester, NY and was a son of the late Gordon Grant and Alice Marie (VanZandvoord) Thomas. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine, in the Vietnam War from November 1967 to March 1969. He received the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V". John enjoyed living on Seneca Lake, where he lovingly taught his grandchildren to fish. He enjoyed watching sports and was a devoted Syracuse & NY Mets fan. He was a loving husband and father and a dependable and kind friend.

He is survived by his wife, Pat (Shannon) Thomas of Romulus; sons, Ian (Karin) Thomas of Macedon and Gavin Thomas of Portland, ME; brother, James Gordon Thomas of Rhode Island; sister, Lynn Smith of Sidney Center (Sarah McGhee; niece); grandchildren, Andrew, Mikayla and Branden, Grant and Paxton; nieces and nephews.

