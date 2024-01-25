Thomas, John Grant

ROMULUS: John Grant Thomas, 75, passed away on Tues. (Jan. 23, 2024), at Geneva General Hospital. In honoring his wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A private family gathering will be held at their convenience.
Contributions may be directed to Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, P.O. Box 247 Geneva, NY 14456, or the Edith B. Ford Library, 7169 Main St. Ovid, NY 14521.
John was born on July 11, 1948, in Rochester, NY and was a son of the late Gordon Grant and Alice Marie (VanZandvoord) Thomas. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine, in the Vietnam War from November 1967 to March 1969. He received the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V". John enjoyed living on Seneca Lake, where he lovingly taught his grandchildren to fish. He enjoyed watching sports and was a devoted Syracuse & NY Mets fan. He was a loving husband and father and a dependable and kind friend.
He is survived by his wife, Pat (Shannon) Thomas of Romulus; sons, Ian (Karin) Thomas of Macedon and Gavin Thomas of Portland, ME; brother, James Gordon Thomas of Rhode Island; sister, Lynn Smith of Sidney Center (Sarah McGhee; niece); grandchildren, Andrew, Mikayla and Branden, Grant and Paxton; nieces and nephews.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com
ONTARIO: Thomas ‘Tom’ Matthew LeStrange, born July 7, 1942 in Abington Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday January 22, 2024. Tom lived in Ontario, New York. Tom was predeceased by his wife Janice, two sisters and his parents. Tom is survived by his children, Chris (Caroline) and Emily LeStrange; Jack (Sue) and Jack, Allison […]
NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Helen Hess, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at DeMay Living Center. Calling Hours will be held from 2pm to 4pm, Saturday, February 3rd at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4pm at the funeral home. Burial will […]