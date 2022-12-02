Thomas, Michael L.  

SODUS: Michael was born February 10, 1962, to the late Rosa Lee Thomas and Willie B. Thomas and went to be with the Lord November 23, 2022 at the age of 60. In addition to his mother & father, he was predeceased by his brother, Willie B. Thomas (Martha) of NJ; his sisters, Karen Williams of Elmira, NY and Sharon Thomas of Cocoa, FL.

He leaves behind to cherish, his son, Michael Thomas Jr. of Charlotte, NC; his siblings, Precious Thompkins of Geneva, NY, Lisa Thomas of Ithaca, NY, Diane Martin of Sodus, NY, Debra Thomas of GA, Faye (Benny) Thomas of Webster, NY, Charles Thomas of Elmira, NY, Rex Thomas of Elmira, NY, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551; where a memorial service will start promptly at 1:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com