Thomas, Sarah E.

CLYDE: Sarah E. Thomas, age 76, died April 29,2 022. A graveside service will be Tuesday May 17, 11 AM at Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde.

Sarah was born in Brockport, May 23, 1945, daughter of Arley & Helen Soules Kenyon. She had worked at Seneca Foods. She liked cats, reading, puzzles, & Elvis Presley, & music.

Survived by daughter Wanda (Robert) VanGelder of Lyons, son Frederick Adams of Macedon, 3 grandchildren: Anthony, Rachael, & Robert Jr, Step-father Robert Arey, brothers, Arthur Kenyon. 5 sisters: Shirley, Patricia, Judy, Frances & Polly.

Predeceased by husband Fred 2004 & son John . Arrangements by Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons