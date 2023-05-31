Thompson, Catherine A. 

WILLIAMSON/WEBSTER: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 31, 2023.
Predeceased by her husband of 46 years, David; brother: Matt Peterson; niece: Kelly Thompson Bivens.
Cathy was a kind soul who loved her family and friends. She will be missed by all.
Survived by her loving daughter: Jennifer (Dan) Benson and son: Mike (Megan) Thompson; adored granddaughters: Eliza, Maeve and Wren; brothers: Mike (Leslie), Mark, Chris (Laurie), and Ken Peterson; sister in law: Kelley Peterson; brother in law: John (Jean) Thompson; many extended family members and friends.
Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) June 6, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Cathy can be made to: Pines of Peace.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
