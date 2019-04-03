Obituaries
Thompson, Faye C.
ONTARIO: Passed away on April 1, 2019 at age 83. She was born in Amsterdam, NY to Gilbert and Ruth Otto. Faye was also predeceased by her husband, Francis Thompson; son, Robert J. Scheiber in 2007; sister-in-law, Susan Otto. She is survived by her son and his wife, John W. (Felicia L.) Scheiber, Jr.; grandchildren, John W. (Carla) Scheiber, III and Amanda J. Scheiber; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, James C. Otto and Dr. David C. (Linda) Otto. Faye graduated from former Wilber H. Lynch High School in 1953 and attended Union University School of Nursing from 1953-1955. She later graduated from Fulton-Montgomery Community College Nursing Program in 1973. First employed as an RN at Amsterdam Memorial Hospital, Faye later moved to Lynchburg, VA, where she worked as an RN at Virginia Baptist Hospital. In 1995, Faye retired and moved back to the Amsterdam, NY area. While residing in Lynchburg, Faye met and married Francis Thompson in 1989. He died in 1999. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11:30 AM – 12 PM on Friday (April 5) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where a funeral service for Faye will be held at 12 PM. Interment will be held in Hagamans Mills Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Faye may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Faye’s Tribute Wall by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
