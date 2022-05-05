Thompson, Lee Thomas

NORTH ROSE: Lee Thomas Thompson, 23, passed away on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022, at home.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, May 10, from 3:00-6:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a memorial service will take place at 6:00. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Lee’s name they may do so to the Rose Fire Department, PO Box 73, Rose, NY 14542.

Lee was born December 24,1998 in Buffalo Wy, a son to Terri Adsit and Terry Thompson (Michelle). He was a promising furniture builder, at Halligan Furniture. He was passionate about the work he did and loved the people he worked with. He loved to play darts and play his Xbox.

Lee was fortunate to find the love of his life at such a young age, with Hannah Ward. Lee was a person who loved deeply and cared tremendously about his family. He would be the first to drop what he was doing to help any of his loved ones. He is cherished and will be missed by all that knew him.

He is predeceased by Great grandmother Mildred Bybee, Grandmother, Flora Adsit, Grandfather, Robert Thompson, and Uncle Travus Adsit.

He is survived by his Grandmother Judy Thompson, brothers and sisters, Guy Weaver (Casey), Nikki Parker (Myles), Frank Thompson (Faith), Devon Thompson (Phil Geary), Matt Thompson, Derek Sovie, Jacob Thompson, and several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces. Nephews and Cousins.

