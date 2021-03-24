Thompson, Ronald V. “Red”

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on March 20, 2021 in his 86th year.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sally (Manktelow) Thompson, parents Joseph and Frances (McAllister) Thompson, brother Gerald Thompson and special daughter Penny K. Sweet.

Red retired from Xerox after many years of service.

Survived by his children Joseph Thompson of Red Creek, Rhonda (Wilfred) Ahart of NC, Mary Thompson of ME, Pamela (Steven) DeLyser of Marion, DeAdria (Todd) Eaton of Williamson, Carla (Dan) Hauser of FL, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Red’s life will be held at a future date.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed in his name to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service P.O. Box 99 Williamson, NY 14589.

