Thompson, Stephanie Bowen (Bennett)
PALMYRA: Stephanie passed away on October 11, 2019 at age 76. She was born in Canandaigua, NY to the late Clarence and Beulah Bennett. Stephanie was also predeceased by her husband, Richard Bowen; stepson, Phillip Bowen. She is survived by her daughter, Anita Kern; stepson, Dean Bowen; granddaughter, Johanna Kern; great grandchildren, Nathan and Ivy Palmer; many cousins and honorary grandchildren. Stephanie attended St. Mary’s School in Canandaigua and graduated from Canandaigua Academy in 1961. In 1962, Stephanie graduated from Geneva School of Nursing and immediately began working for FF Thompson Hospital for 23 years. Stephanie was a cancer survivor and would often support cancer awareness programs. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephanie’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. Please leave a message on Stephanie’s tribute wall, by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
