Thompson, William F. “Tommy””Boots”

LYONS: Age 81, died Saturday (February 24, 2018) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Tommy was born on December 18, 1936 in Flint, Michigan the son of the late William G. and Florence Gilluly Thompson. He moved to Savannah, New York as an infant. Tommy grew-up helping on his parents farm and their IGA Grocery in Savannah. He was a member and a registered smoke diver for the Port Gibson Fire Department. Boots loved to ride and he was an member of the Wayne County Motorcycle Club. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and he was an avid hunter. He is survived by his children William (Becky) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Laurie (Scott) Verkey of Lyons and Scott (Diane) of Lyons; a brother Michael of Lyons; six grandchildren Jeb Mables, Brett, Jacob, Sarah, Megan and Lehan Thompson; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Tommy was predeceased by his wife Kathleen “Kathy” and a sister Sharon Matthews. Friends may call from 12 to 2 P.M. on Wednesday (February 28th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where a funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials, in Boots name, may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com