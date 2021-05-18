Thoms, Betty

LYONS: Betty Thoms died on Mother’s Day, May 9th, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born Betty Jane Messenger on Valentines Day, 1932 to Gladys Ida Curtis and Leo Messenger in Lyons, NY in the hospital where the public library is currently housed. She lived in Lyons, NY her whole life. She was married to the late Chuck Thoms on October 27th, 1951 and managed the home where they raised their three children, Mike, Patrice, and Chris at 1 Cole Road above the old Town Highway barns.

Betty Thoms was a unique individual who was well known to many in the Lyons over the years. Betty liked to smoke cigarettes, eat chocolate, read espionage novels, drink coffee, and socialize around town. You could find her at the coffee shops and diners in Lyons and Newark or getting a lunch of red hots at the Caboose. She was there every morning at the Soda Spa in its original location downtown and then when it moved to the corner of William and Montezuma Streets. Betty loved Siamese cats and German shepherd dogs but not so much Springer Spaniels. She could get White Faced Herefords back in the pasture when they got out if she needed to but she wouldn’t be too happy about it. She collected miniature cats from around the world, miniature pottery that needed to be placed just right on her shelves, and she grew peonies in her flower beds around the always clean bird bath. Betty drove Chevy luxury sedans and always got the biggest model that was available. She dined out with Chuck on Saturday’s at Trombinos, took vacations to the Adirondacks, and always stopped at Stone’s Candies at its old location on 104 in Oswego for cream drops and clusters. Betty’s favorite movies, in this order, were Gone with the Wind, The Bridge on the River Kwai, and the Guns of Navarone. Her favorite music was the crooners like the Dorsey Brothers, Cab Calloway, and, of course, Frank Sinatra. Betty grew up on Geneva and Elm Street, right next to the bridge over the canal, and she mostly hung out across the bridge with the Italians and then became a Catholic and went to mass almost all her life.

Betty volunteered for over 20 years as a “grandma” in the kindergarten classroom on the east side of the far end of the northwest wing of the Lyons Elementary school. That was the same classroom where she was a kindergartener. Betty made miniature molasses ginger drop cookies that will never be replicated. Her sheet pan brownies with chocolate frosting and nuts was mouth watering. Her beef stews and broiled haddock were her top dishes. Betty also knew that 2 eggs, toast, homefries and bacon at the diner is as good for lunch as it is for breakfast.

Betty took care of the people she loved and was a terrific grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sister Tiny Griswold and Donald Messenger and preceded in death by Brother Corky. She leaves her three children, Mike Thoms, Patrice Scarcelli, and Chris Thoms. She has 3 grandchildren, Andrew and wife Teresa Lorente, Erin(Graupman) and husband Cory, Ethan and wife Ariel. She has 3 great-grandchildren, Brady, Ally, and Julia Graupman.

Betty had opinions, was outspoken, said what she wanted to say and all that was a very good thing. She had a strong will and was a fighter and she taught that to her family. She was a trip to spend time with and made friends everywhere she went. In her last years at the Wayne County Nursing Home, she made new friends, kicked her smoking habit, broke the rules, cared for her fellow residents, and was both a delight and a headache for her nursing staff.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Betty’s honor to the Lyons Public Library.

Betty Thoms goes out of this world with the words of Frankie singing,

Yes, there were times, I’m sure you knew,

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all, and I stood tall

And I did it my way.