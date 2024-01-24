LYONS: On the evening of January 16, 2024, Chris Thoms passed peacefully in his sleep, getting his last wish granted. Chris had spent 15 of his 64 years as a resident of the Wayne County Nursing Home. Over those years, Chris gained many wonderful friends with the staff of the nursing home and many of these who took care of him as one of their own became like a second family to him.

Chris was predeceased by his Mom, Betty; Dad, Chuck and sister-in-law Pam Thoms. Chris will be missed by his brother Mike; sister Patti Scarcelli (John). In addition, missing Chris will be his super good friends Chuck Dandino ( his collecting partner and driver as they hunted for their treasures), Dave Wagner (golf buddy and bird caretaker) and Lisa Donovan (who joined Chris, Chuck and Dave on their hour of Leave it to Beaver).

Chris enjoyed his golf and was a previous member of the Wayne Hills Golf Course, where he recorded a “hole in one” on the 11th hole in 1988. One of his proudest days. He also served on the “committee” for the prestigious SCHWAGNER OPEN. Chris liked hunting as well and it showed when he bagged a monster 8 point buck which was another proud moment for him. Chris loved carp fishing with his buddies along Black Brook and the canal. Chris was always excited to take trips to the del Lago casino. Here he met up with friends to play the slots, swap stories and just be one of the guys.

Chris was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and enjoyed the hunt to find them. Chicago Cubs and Detroit Pistons. Chris coached both boys and girls Lyons youth baseball and softball. He was also co-director of the Lyons Minor leagues helping train coaches and young players to learn the game he loved. He would often drive his golf cart to the fields and often give grandparents rides from their cars to the stands so they could watch their grandchildren play.

Chris treasured the visits he received if it was just to watch a game on TV or to sit outside in the sun. Over the last few weeks, many who came to visit provided many fond memories and shared great stories to him. Many thanks to everyone who took a minute to show some love for Chris. Especially to the wonderful staff, Chris’ second family, of the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Donations in Chris’ name can be made to the Lyons Community Center for Youth Baseball / Softball or to the Wayne County Humane Society in Lyons.

A brother to some and a friend to all. See you on the links or at the creek, RIP Brother. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.legacy.com