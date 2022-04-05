Thoms Sr., John W. (Bill, Skippy)

CLYDE: John W. Thoms Sr. (Bill, Skippy), 92 , passed away peacefully on March 7, 2022. Upon his passing, in the spirit of helping others, John donated his body to The Northeast College of Health Service, Seneca Falls NY. A burial service will be held at a later date. A celebration of life will be held on April 10, from 2-5 PM. at the Clyde Fire Department Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory may be made to the Clyde United Methodist Church, or the Clyde Lions Club.

John was born January 27, 1930, to John Henry Thoms, and Ruth Izetta Kell Thoms. A lifelong resident of Clyde, John graduated from Clyde Central School, in 1948, enlisted in the US Navy, and served from 1950-1953, proudly serving aboard the USS Mississippi.

Upon discharge, John returned to Clyde to follow his passion of farming, marrying Joan Burt in 1957, and beginning a family. John was employed at the Newark Developmental Center, as a stationary engineer, until retirement in 1991, after 29 years. After retirement, John followed his passion as a gentleman farmer with Thoms Farms. In addition to farming, John looked forward to spring, to begin tapping maple trees to begin maple syrup production, in his sugar shack. John was dedicated to serving his community, through active membership with the Clyde American Legion, Clyde Lions Club, Clyde Grange # 33, and the Clyde United Methodist Church. Throughout the years, John & Joan hosted numerous foreign students from New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Russia, and Thailand through the AFS student exchange program.

John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Burt Thoms, Children: John W. Thoms Jr. (Eleanor), Suzette L. Lotz (William), Mark A. Thoms (Mary), Mathew F. Thoms (Debbie); grandchildren, Terry (Harriet), Cassandra (James), Derek (Erika), Brett (Carolyn), Kymberli (Thomas), Kelsey (Tyler), Alexander (Olesia), Blake (Brooke), Katherine, and great-grandchildren, Khloe, Gavin, Garret, Liliana, Laila, Braxton, Thomas, Jack, Zell, Weston, Waylan, Jacquelyn. Predeceased by grandchild William C. Lotz III. Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde, NY.