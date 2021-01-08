Thomsen, Catherine C.

Age 74, of Red Creek, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn NY daughter of the late Elizabeth and Thomas Dowd. Prior to retirement she was a home healthcare aid. She is predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Thomsen (2010), and three grandchildren (Heather Thomsen) (Rigo Mata) (Guillermo Lopez). Survived by her children, James Thomsen, Kelly Zehr, Stacy Mata, Christy (Hector) Anaya, her Brother Thomas Dowd of Nebraska and, sister, Noreen (Bob) Will of New Jersey, Peter Dowd NYC; as well as 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services planned at this time. Arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com