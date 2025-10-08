Thomson, Edward Arnold

1939-2025

RALEIGH NC: Edward A. Thomson, 85, of Raleigh NC died peacefully in his sleep on October 5, 2025.

He was born in Lisbon, NY on October 27, 1939, to Fenton Thomson and Eleanor (Newcombe) Thomson.

Edward graduated from Newark, NY High School in 1957. He completed his bachelor’s in physical education at SUNY Cortland in 1961. At Cortland, he competed in football, wrestling, and lacrosse. He then furthered his education by obtaining a master’s degree in counseling education in 1962 and a doctorate degree in psychology in 1971 from Penn State University. He spent his career working in Higher Education Administration at Penn State University, SUNY Cortland, SUNY Geneseo, and Millersville University. As part of his work, Ed particularly enjoyed coaching lacrosse and working with the international students and fraternities and sororities on campus. He retired in 2000.

He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills and Penn State football fan, and, after moving to PA in 1975, also a Philadelphia Eagles fan. His favorite activities involved spending time with family at the beach, watching sports, gardening, traveling to Europe, and watercolor painting.

He is survived by his wife, Gail, three daughters-Allison, Jennifer, and Melissa, eight grandchildren-Ethan, Rocco, Tre, Andre, Alex, Parker, Austin, and Lucy, and his brother Steven. He is preceded in death by his two brothers William and Robert (Red) Thomson, his mother Eleanor Hale and father Fenton Thomson.

Ed’s nuclear family will have a private celebration of life ceremony at the beach. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity (https://secure.habitat.org/site/Donation2?df_id=7753&mfc_pref=T&7753.donation=form1&keyword=button-header-single) or the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate) in Edward Thomson’s memory. Habitat was a special organization that he volunteered for in 2006 when he traveled to New Orleans to help rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. The Alzheimer’s Association helps raise awareness, supports families impacted by the disease, and raises funds to find a cure.