July 23rd 2024, Tuesday
Thorn, Emaline H. (Haskell)

by WayneTimes.com
July 23, 2024

 SAVANNAH: Emaline H. Thorn, 87, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2024, DeMay Living Center.

 Friends and family are invited to call Friday, July 26 from 4 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY.   Burial will be held in Butler-Savannah Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.  

 Emaline was born in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late Keith L. and Harriet (Doty) Haskell, Sr.  Emaline was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah High School. She worked at Parker-Hannifan in Clyde and was also a home health Care Provider.

 She a member of Silver Stars and enjoyed her children and many grandchildren.

 Emaline is survived by her daughters, Debra Ann (Jeff), Donna Lee (Keith), Julie Marie (Santo), Lisa Diane (Warren), Heather Lynn (Anthony); son; James Eric (Janice) Thorn; sister, Thelma (Dale) Buck; grandchildren Amber Tiffiny, Tori, Evan, Tara, Graham, Ashligh, Jenny, Hailey, Collin, Comeron, Spencer and Rich; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

 Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Reginald James; brothers, Keith, Robert and Bruce Haskell.

