Thorn, Virginia Bastian

ROSE: Virginia Bastian Thorn, 86, of Rose, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Wayne County Nursing home with her daughters by her side. She was born at the family farm in Rose, daughter of the late Clifford B. Bastian, and Doris E. Mathews Bastian. She enjoyed her family and her church. Prior to retirement, she was a home healthcare aide, and a nurse’s assistant.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Robert (1993), son, Paul Thorn (2018), brothers and sisters, Robert Bastian, David Bastian, Eleanor Tellier, Jean Eygnor, brother and sisters in laws, Russell Thorn, Bruce Thorn, Jim Thorn, and Donald Eygnor.

Survived by her daughters, Ellen (Bart) Howard of Ontario, Amy (John) Murtari of Auburn, Beth Schuldt of Lyons, and Brenda Thorn on Canandaigua, grandchildren; Ahlea Howard, Erin (Bill Barry) Howard, Malary (Christopher Mehl) Murtari, Frank (Alaina) Murtari, James Murtari, Lisa (Joe Conaway) Schuldt, Katherine (Mike) Schuldt, Heather Thorn, 11 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours and memorial service will take place at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695. School St., Rose, NY 14516, Saturday, March 05, 11:00-1:00 with a memorial service at 1:00, private burial will take place at the Butler Savanah Cemetery at an undetermined date. The family would like to thank the Lakeview staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home for the loving and exemplary care they gave their mother. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Wayne County Nursing Home Activities Department, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489, or the Rose United Methodist Church, PO Box 100 , 10695 School St., Rose, NY 14516. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com