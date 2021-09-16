Thornbury, Roberta

Webster: Passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the age of 83. Roberta was born on September 10, 1938 to the late Gordon H. and Ival “Graybeal” Fisher in Charleston, WV. She is predeceased by her daughter Kathryn Thornbury. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim; daughters, Kris (Kip Shaw) Thornbury and Susan (Drew) Williams; grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt Ritchie) Lawson, Samuel and Maxwell Williams; great grandchildren, Jordan, Jamison, Coralyn, and Karalyn Ritchie; and many friends.

Roberta was a piano teacher, a chemical research technician with the Eastman Kodak Company; and pianist/organist at the North Ontario United Methodist Church for over forty years.

No prior visitation. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Roberta will be offered on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 9AM at the North Ontario United Methodist Church, Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Roberta may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.