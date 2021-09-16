Thornbury, Roberta

Webster: Passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the age of 83. Roberta was born on September 10, 1938 to the late Gordon H. and Ival “Graybeal” Fisher in Charleston, WV. She is predeceased by her daughter Kathryn Thornbury. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim; daughters, Kris (Kip Shaw) Thornbury and Susan (Drew) Williams; grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt Ritchie) Lawson, Samuel and Maxwell Williams; great grandchildren, Jordan, Jamison, Coralyn, and Karalyn Ritchie; and many friends.
Roberta was a piano teacher, a chemical research technician with the Eastman Kodak Company; and pianist/organist at the North Ontario United Methodist Church for over forty years.
No prior visitation. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Roberta will be offered on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 9AM at the North Ontario United Methodist Church, Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Roberta may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
FAIRPORT/CANANDAIGUA: Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021 at the age of 100. He was predeceased by his wife Mary “Hopkins” Green. He is survived by his sons, Phelps and Mark Greene; 4 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Carl was born in Fairport, NY to the late Clarence and Doris “Packard” […]
LYONS: Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021, unexpectedly. She was born on Saturday, November 14, 1942 to the late Harry and Grace Lee. Predeceased by her late husband George Anderson, son, Todd Anderson and son-in-law Gary Lawrence, Sr. Survived by her husband Burton L. Putman, Sr.; daughter, Tammy Anderson; grandson Gary […]