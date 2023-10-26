Thorne, Hugh S. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest on October 24, 2023 at the age of 90. He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia. Survived by his loving daughters, Sally Thorne of Newark, Gail (Joseph) Scharr of Kannapolis, N.C., and Karen (Pedro) Rivera of Canandaigua; grandchildren, Diana and Thomas Rivera; special dog, Lady.

Hugh was a Corporal in the US Marines, where he proudly served his Country. He worked for Marion Johnson Fruit Farm, B&D Farms, IEC, and Spinco Metal Products in Newark until he retired at the age of 70. He enjoyed retirement with his dog, Sam.

There will be no prior calling hours. A funeral service will be held 3pm Sunday, October 29th, at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com