Thorp, Bruce Edwin

WALWORTH: Bruce Edwin Thorp, a loving husband, father and Dairy Farmer, passed away on March 4th, 2024, from surgery complications after living in Walworth for over 50 years.

Bruce is survived by his faithful wife of almost 60 years, Mary Ann Thorp; his children, Robert, Mark, Timothy and Brian; his grandchildren, Jacob (Kayla), Joshua (Claire), Rebekah, and Haley; and his great grandchildren, Hudson, Bennet, and Lincoln. He is also survived by his siblings, Donald, Dorothy, Richard, Diana, Faith, and Doug. Bruce was predeceased by his siblings, Raymond, LeRoy, and Gerald.

Bruce was born in Jamestown, New York on March 19, 1940 to his parents Herbert and Ruth (Waite) as the fourth child of what would be 10 children. He enlisted in the Navy in his junior year of high school and served for 4 years. When he came home in 1963 he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Vanderhoff and married shortly later in 1964. Together they welcomed their four sons.

Bruce proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a devoted husband and farmer, and a passionate person. During his time at Xerox he helped in the publication of multiple patents and papers, and showed the same dedication when he left Xerox to work the farm. Bruce enjoyed farming in all of its forms; livestock care, large crops, smaller crops such as rhubarb, tulips, and dahlias, and canning anything and everything that could be canned. Bruce lived everyday with big ideas for today, and bigger ideas for tomorrow.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-7 PM on Thursday (March 14) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A memorial service for Bruce will be held on Friday (March 15), 12 PM at Pathway Church (Penfield Wesleyan), 1580 Five Mile Line Rd., Penfield, NY 14526. Bruce will then be laid to rest in the Town of Macedon Cemetery.

