Obituaries
Thorpe II, Philip D.
PITTSFORD: December 28, 2019. Survived by loving Wife Rebecca (Messinger); Parents Philip and Eve Thorpe; Sister Tiffany Thorpe (Dale Roberts); Father and Mother-in-law Richard and Mary Messinger; Aunt Sandra (Karl) Borden; many dedicated and lifelong friends. Calling hours will be held Suuday, January 5th 11- 1 PM at White Haven Memorial Park in the All Seasons chapel where a service will immediately follow at 1PM. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.
Latest News
Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County celebrates 40 years at reception
Friday, November 22nd was Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County’s 40th Anniversary celebration. The event was to commemorate 40 years of...
Macedon Community Christmas Program assists over 150 area families
The 36th annual Macedon Community Christmas Program saw an outpouring of donations from many individuals, families, businesses, and organizations in...
What We (Dan) Got Wrong in 2019
A year ago, this writer, as he has every year since 2016, made predictions going into the following year, while...
Fox, Jean (Barclay)
Jean went home to her blessed Lord Jesus on December 29, 2019 at the age of 91. She was known...
DeBrine, Curtis Cook
MT. STERLING, KENTUCKY: Curtis Cook DeBrine, 76, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at Thomson-Hood Veteran...