Thorpe II, Philip D.  

PITTSFORD: December 28, 2019. Survived by loving Wife Rebecca (Messinger); Parents Philip and Eve Thorpe; Sister Tiffany Thorpe (Dale Roberts); Father and Mother-in-law Richard and Mary Messinger; Aunt Sandra (Karl) Borden; many dedicated and lifelong friends. Calling hours will be held Suuday, January 5th 11- 1 PM at White Haven Memorial Park in the All Seasons chapel where a service will immediately follow at 1PM. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Cancer Society.