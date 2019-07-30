Obituaries
Thousand, Edmond “Ed” Dale
SODUS: Age 65, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jeanie; children, Jennifer (Dave) Schultz of Rochester, Daniel Thousand of Bristol and Amanda (Matt) Youngs of Sodus; grandchildren, Alexis, Johnathan, Jackson, Zachary and Michael; his beloved dog, Gus; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Ed loved music and was an extremely talented guitar player. Friends and family are invited to attend a “Celebration of Life” at his home 4:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, August 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
