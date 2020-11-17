Thousand, Jeanie L.

SODUS: Age 63, passed away unexpectedly November 14, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Edmond Dale Thousand; father, Leslie Bombard. She is survived by her children, Daniel Thousand of Bristol and Amanda (Matt) Youngs of Sodus; grandchildren, Johnathan, Jackson and Michael. She leaves behind many loving members of her family, mother, Nora Bombard of N. Rose; siblings, Wayne (Sue) Bombard of Macedon, Debra (James) VanHooft of N. Rose, Sharon Denering of N. Rose, step-daughter Jennifer Schultz and grandchildren Alexis and Zachary of Rochester; several nieces nephews cousins; a host of other relatives and friends; and her beloved dog Gus. Jeanie’s favorite time of the year was this upcoming holiday season (despite the cold). Her family will always remember and miss her famous Christmas cookies, peanut butter balls and pineapple cookies. A “Celebration of Life” will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County house Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.