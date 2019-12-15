Obituaries
Thrall, Thomas Bailey (Thrall)
ONTARIO: On Oct 26 2019. Predeceased by his parents Grace & George Thrall. Survived by Daughter Christina Thrall, Brothers, Clayton Knowlton, Roger Knowlton, Sister Mary Lochner. Caretakers: Linda Young, Hiram Vine, Hugh Vine. Several nieces & nephews. Funeral services private.
