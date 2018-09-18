Thran, Robert W. Jr.

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Robert W. Thran Jr. age 63 passed away peacefully on Sunday September 16, 2018 at the House of John with his loving family by his side. Robert was born December 26, 1954 in Sodus, NY the son of the late Robert Sr. and Jacqueline Thran. He was a good hearted cowboy through and through. Robert was also a musician, traveling across the US spreading his talent and love of music to all. He touched many lives and will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends. Robert is survived by his children, Melissa and Ariela Thran; grandchildren, Lacey, Remmington and Alexandria; step daughter, Jessie Dobbs; Best friend of 55 years, Kathy Darrow; siblings, Terry Shaw, Lisa Spiak and Gary Gougeon; music partner of 38 years, Hank Cramer; nieces and nephews. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held 12:15pm Sunday, September 23rd at Wellspring Church, Teft Ave., Clifton Springs. In lieu of flowers friends may contribute to the House of John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 in Robert’s memory. Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs