Thurston, Shirley A. 

SAVANNAH: Age 86, passed away on October 30th, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Florence Spillane; sister, Patricia Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom; daughters, Michelle (Kevin) Bergerstock of Webster, Sheila (John) Murphy of Newark; grandchildren, Thomas Bergerstock, Stephen Murphy, Morgan Bergerstock, Colin Murphy; sister, Sally Smart of Savannah; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Monday, November 4th at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am Tuesday, November 5th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1583 Grand Ave, Savannah, NY 13146. Interment in St John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Altar & Rosary Society of St Patrick’s, PO Box , Savannah, NY 13146. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com