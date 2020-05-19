Thurston Thomas “Tom”

SAVANNAH: Age 85, passed away on May 18th, 2020 at Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing in Syracuse. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley in 2019; and parents, Edward and Bridget Thurston; siblings, Mary Hart, Edward, Joseph, James, Martin (Mike) and Gertrude Philippon. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Kevin) Bergerstock of Webster, Sheila (John) Murphy of Newark; grandchildren, Thomas Bergerstock, Stephen Murphy, Morgan Bergerstock, Colin Murphy; brother, Kenneth Thurston of Liverpool; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be private for immediate family only. Interment in St John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Heart Association, 2 S. Clinton St #305, Syracuse, NY 13202. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com