Tierson, Kristina A. 

LYONS: Kristina Alice Tierson, 57 entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Kristina was born the daughter of the late Howard and Alice (Barton) Teirson on Saturday, October 8, 1960 in Newark, NY. She was a graduate of Newark High School class of 1978 and then received a AAS Degree in Accounting. She then spent many years as a Lyons’ resident. Kristina worked at Wayne ARC in many group homes. She enjoyed reading and had a special gift of love and companion for everyone. Kristina will be remembered by her husband, Michael R. Clingerman; son, Dustin (Danielle) DeCook; daughter, Tiffany (Stacey) Brown; grandson, Jaxson DeCook; granddaughter, due Dec. 25, 2018; step-daughter, Brittney Rose (Cory Carr) Clingerman; step-son, Michael Clingerman; step-granddaughter, Lillian Car; brother, Bruce (Sandy) Tierson; one nephew and two nieces; uncle and aunt, Vern (Rev. Dottie) Tierson. Family will greet friends at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark on Friday (Aug. 11) from 5 to 7 p.m. A Memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. In memory of Kristina, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Clifton Springs Hospital Ontology Dept. 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, 14432 You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com