Tierson, Robert J. 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away unexpectedly at Rochester General Hospital on May 28, 2022 at age 71.

Predeceased by his parents: Isaac and Caroline Tierson.

Bob loved spending time with his family, especially with his seven grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed NASCAR and bowling. Robert was the Manager of the Wayne County New York USBC Bowling Association for 30 years.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Orlene Tierson; loving daughters: Karen Tierson and Robin (Dave) Lass; grandsons: USAF Technical Sergeant Donnell Clark, Shawndell Clark, Thomas Stephens, Jr., USMC Corporal Duane (Kori) Wessie, Jr., Justin Garcia, and Draylan and Noah Lass; brother; Duane (Rosetta) Tierson; brothers in law: Dave (Phyllis) and Verne Bacon; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

