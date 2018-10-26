Tilburg, George W. 

PALMYRA: George was born on November 15, 1927 and died on October 25, 2018 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. He was a current resident of the Wayne County Nursing Home. George attended East Palmyra Grade School and the Newark Central School District. After graduating he served in the United States Army and drove a tank in World War II. He was a member of the Excalibur’s Drum Corp of Palmyra and the Palmyra Masonic Lodge and founder/president of the Snow-Drifters Snowmobile Club. George was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Margaret; twin brother, Gene (Marge) Tilburg, and his beloved dogs, Daisy, Patches and Mickey. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Sadler) Tilburg; daughter, Julie (Jerry) Locey of Macedon, NY; sister, Carol (Dean) Jordan of Victor, NY; grandchildren, Jessica and Jeffrey Locey; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation on Sunday (October 28) from 2-5 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522, where George’s funeral service will be held on Monday (October 29) at 10 AM. Interment in Palmyra Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.