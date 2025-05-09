Tilburg, Shirley A. 

PALMYRA: Shirley passed away on May 6, 2025 at 89 years old, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in Palmyra, NY to the late Robert and Genevieve Sadler. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, George Tilburg; granddaughter Jessica Lynn Locey; siblings Mayola Johnson and Roberta (Richard) Tomes; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Marge Tilburg.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Julie (Jerry) Locey; grandson, Jeffrey Locey; brother-in law, Robert Johnson; sister-in-law, Carol (Dean) Jordan; several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren, Jessica & Jeffrey were her pride and joy. Shirley will be missed dearly by her family, but she is now reunited in heaven with the love of her life, George and her granddaughter, Jessica, who just recently passed away also.

Friends and family may gather for visitation from 11:00am-1:00pm on Wednesday (May 14) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Shirley will be laid to rest in the Palmyra Village Cemetery immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pluta Cancer Foundation, 125 Red Creek Drive, Suite 205B, Rochester, NY 14623. Please indicate “In Honor of Jessica Locey Otto” when donating. Pluta Cancer Center was a place dear to the hearts of Shirley’s family as they treated her granddaughter, Jessica.

To leave Shirley’s family an online condolence or to share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com