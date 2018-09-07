Timmerman, Alfred J. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Wednesday) September 5, 2018 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Ruth Timmerman and son: John Timmerman on August 23, 2018. Al proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Survived by his loving; sons: David, Roger and Michael (Krista) Timmerman; daughter: Rebecca (Jose’ Hernandez) Timmerman; daughter in law: Bonnie Timmerman; grandchildren: Chris, Jeff, Cody, Jackie, Nathan, Margaret, Derrick, Emily, Corey, Kayla and Sierra; step grandsons: Alex and Jose’ Jr.; sister: Judy Farnsworth; brother in law: Raymond (Debbie) Kennedy; many extended family members and friends. ​Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) September 15, 2018 from 2pm – 4pm followed by military honors at 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, family would sincerely appreciate any donations to be made to https://www.gofundme.com/AlfredTimmerman to help cover funeral expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com