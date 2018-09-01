Timmerman, John

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Thursday) August 23, 2018 at age 51. Predeceased by his mother: Ruth Timmerman. Survived by his loving wife: Bonnie; sons: Jeff and Chris Timmerman; father: Alfred Timmerman; brothers: David, Roger and Michael (Krista) Timmerman; sister: Rebecca (Jose’ Hernandez) Timmerman; nieces and nephews: Margaret, Jackie, Emily, Cody, Nathan and Derek; step-nephews/nieces: Alex and Jose’ Jr.; Corey and Kayla Kern, and Sierra Hernandez; uncle: Raymond (Debbie) Kennedy; aunt: Judy Farnsworth; many extended family members and friends. ​No calling hours will be observed. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com