Tinklepaugh, Gail A. (Herman) 

February 19, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Gail Tinklepaugh, 73, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call, Sunday February 23rd from 2-4 pm, at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY.  Burial will be in the spring at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road Lyons, NY 14489. waynehumane.org

Gail was born on January 22, 1952, the daughter of the late George and Susie (DeBadts) Herman. She graduated from Williamson High School. Gail was the family manager who enjoyed spending time with her daughter, playing with her grandchildren, reading, cooking, shopping, gardening, and walking the dogs.

She is survived by her husband; William, daughter, Ashley (David) Tinklepaugh Keymel, sister; Evelyn Mae (Herman) Crowley, Brother; Norman George (Laurie) Herman, grandchildren; Logan and Kayleigh Keymel, several nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Besides her parents, Gail was predeceased by nephew, Norman Mark Herman.

