Tinney, Gilbert Roe

MAYFIELD, N.Y.: Gilbert Roe Tinney, age 84, of Mayfield, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

He was born September 4, 1937 at home in Butler Township, Wayne County, New York. He was the second child of Forster Mead Tinney and Vera Lois Jones. He was raised on the family farm and had a very close relationship with “Auntie and Uncle” (Helen and Robert Morris) until the age of fifteen when his family moved to Clifton Park, Saratoga County, New York. He graduated from Shenendehowa Central School in 1956 and received an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Agricultural Production from the State University of New York at Cobleskill in 1958. He attended Brigham Young University in Utah then enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1962 after serving in Texas, Virginia, South Korea, and Arizona.

From August 8, 1964 to 1978, he was married to Eleanor Ann Bennett. Gil married Jeanette Joyce Mix on January 12, 1982 in the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Gil was employed in various farm related occupations; maintenance, truck driving, Milk Inspector and Inspection of Food and Produce. He worked for several individuals including Emmer Caldwell and Clarence Beck, various businesses, G.E., and New York State. He also owned his own home maintenance business.

As a youth, Gil was active in 4-H, FFA, the Baptist Church, and Boy Scouts. As an adult, he continued activity with the Boy Scouts, and served as a volunteer fireman for a time, was a member of the American Legion, NRA, and had extended service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

In addition to his parents and “Auntie and Uncle”, Gil was predeceased by a son, Zedekiah Mix Tinney in 1989 and a brother, Edwin Llewellyn Tinney in 2020.

Gil is survived by his wife, Jeanette J. Mix Tinney of Mayfield, N.Y.; his children, Stephen (Wanda) Tinney of S.C., Matthew Tinney of Mayfield, N.Y., Wendy Tinney of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Mark Tinney of G.A., Jennifer (Shane) North of O.H., and Timothy (Mandy) White of S.C.; siblings, Ellen (Robert) Peck of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and Paul (Karen) Tinney of Glens Falls, N.Y. Gil is also survived by Naomi (Guy Gray) Acosta of Syracuse, N.Y. and Nicole (Wesley Price) White of West Sand Lake, N.Y.; twenty-one grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 417 Steele Ave. Ext. Gloversville, N.Y. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church and will be conducted by Roy P. Moore. Interment will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Caroline Grove Cemetery, Caroline, Tompkins County, N.Y. with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gil’s memory to Caroline Grove Cemetery, c/o Sandra Clary 3204 Slaterville Rd. Brooktondale, N.Y. 14817 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Amico Funeral Home, 150 S. Main St. Gloversville, N.Y.

