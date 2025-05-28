Tirado, Kathleen Rene (Raup)

Kathleen Rene Tirado (Raup) went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2025 after a courageous five-month battle with cancer. She was lovingly cared for in-home hospice by her niece, Shawna Bilak, partner Danny Curtin, and Shawna’s sons Damier and Drashon Thomas until her peaceful passing. Kathy was the beloved daughter of Roberta Raup (Richards) and the late Darwin Raup Sr.. Predeceased by her niece Randy Lynn Harvey and husband Jose Tirado Jr.. She is survived by her son Anthony (Desiree) Tirado along with four beautiful grandchildren who brought her immense joy. Kathy is also survived by her five siblings: Shelly Bilak, partner Richard Caracci; Darwin Raup Jr.; Michael Raup (Julie Goodrich); Marty (Janice) Raup; and Roy (Debra) Raup. Kathy also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A gifted crafter, Kathy was an avid crocheter and a master of plastic canvas art. Her warmth and kindness touched everyone she met—she had a gift for turning strangers into friends. Known for her generous heart and love of online shopping, Kathy brought joy and laughter wherever she went. Though taken too soon, Kathy’s spirit, creativity, and compassion will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. She will be dearly missed.

Memorial contribution can me made to the UR Medicine Hospice, 2180 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580

To read the full obituary or leave condolences, please visit https://diernafuneralhome.com