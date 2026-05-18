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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Tobin, David

May 18, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Macedon NY / Zephyrhills FL: David was born April 26, 1941. Passed peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 4, 2026. 

Survived by loving daughters Terri Derleth & Tammy Shifflet. Grandchildren Danielle (John) Shifflet, Tyler (Kaitlin) Shifflet, Kelli (Jacob) Bianchi and Nicholas Derleth. Greatgrands John, Joshua, Zaiden, Zion, Piper, Brynn, Flynn and baby boy Bianchi due in June. 

Also survived by brothers Don (Cindy) Lowry, & Steve (Lisa) Lowry, sisters Rena Faulkner & Kimberly (Tom) Zaborowski, cousin Doug (Mary) Clark, brother in law Gary (Jennie) Snyder, many nieces & nephews and dear friends. Also estranged son Todd (Sandy)

Predeceased by wife of 62 years Marie (5-21-2022), mother Lois Lowry and step father Don Lowry, in laws Larry & Arline Snyder, nephew Jeffrey Snyder & brother in law John Faulkner. 

David was an electrician by trade working many years for Kodak. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, hunting, bowling, nascar and spending time with friends and family especially the grandkids. His favorite role was being a gpa and ggpa

Celebration of life will be at a later date in Zephyrhills FL.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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