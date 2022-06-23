Tobin, Marie D

MACEDON, NY/ ZEPHYRHILLS,FL: Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022, at age 79, surrounded by husband David and daughters Terri & Tammy

Marie was born on February 3, 1943 to her late parents Lawrence & Arline Snyder of Palmyra. She is also predeceased by nephew Jeff Snyder and in laws Don & Lois Lowry.

Loved and missed by David, husband of 62 years, daughters Terri Derleth & Tammy Shifflet, grandchildren Danielle (John Taplin) Shifflet, Tyler Shifflet, Kelli (Jacob) Bianchi & Nicholas Derleth, 5 great grandchildren, brother Gary (Jennie Martin) Snyder, in laws Don (Cindy) Lowry, Rena Faulkner, Steve (Lisa) Lowry, Kim (Tom) Zaborowski, many nieces & nephews, cousin in law Doug (Mary) Clark, son Todd (Sandy) Tobin.

Marie lived in Macedon Center for over 50 years. She worked as a waitress in many places making alot of friends along the way. She enjoyed bowling, boating, snowmobiling, and spending time with friends and her grand/great children. She was very excited to hear her granddaughter Kelli is expecting her first baby in December. She loved being a gma & ggma

Marie moved to Zephyrhills FL 5 years ago. She had many friends there including best friend Linda & Rod Novenske and family, Bill & Kaye Visser, Bev & Tim Witzke, Steve & Karen Wells & Darryl & Debbie Hopps.

Memorial service will be held in Fl in the fall.

Condolences may be set to the family at 6204 Linnet Street Zephyrhills Fl 33542