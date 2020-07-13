Todd, Justine E. 

S. BUTLER: Age 48, passed away un-expectedly at home on July 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, Scott Snyder of S. Butler; boyfriend, Tim Shattuck of S. Butler; father, Gregg Todd of Dayton, Nevada; mother, Jane Todd of Wolcott; and many friends and co-workers. At Jane’s request there will be no calling hours or services. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com