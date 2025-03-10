Toft, Leila Marie

CLYDE: Went on to be with the Lord Tuesday March 4th 2025. She was 95 years old. She was born to Lloyd and Marian Fredendall on July 9th 1929 in Clyde NY.

She is preceded in death by her mother Marian Crandall, father Lloyd Fredendall, sisters Luella Dehm, and Mary Hoven, brother Paul Fredendall, son Robert Stein Jr., daughter Loretta Bray, first husband Robert Stein Sr., and second husband Bob Toft.

She will be dearly remembered by sisters Martha Sutliff, and Nola Liseno, son John Stein of NY, daughter Linda Mullin of TX, 13 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and friends who she spent much time with.